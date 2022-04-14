Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Digi International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 175,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

