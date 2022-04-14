Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.72. 5,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

