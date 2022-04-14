Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce $529.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.68 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INVH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,054. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
