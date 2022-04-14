Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce $529.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.68 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,054. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

