Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

