Brokerages Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on KORE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 107,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,006,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

