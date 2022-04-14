Brokerages Anticipate Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Local Bounti.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LOCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 38,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,209. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

