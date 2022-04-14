Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $1.88 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,098 shares of company stock worth $1,337,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,008,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.60 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

