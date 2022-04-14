Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 209,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.