Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 432,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

