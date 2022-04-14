Brokerages Expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Couchbase stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,188. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

