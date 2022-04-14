Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.70. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.98. 3,086,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.71. Danaher has a one year low of $237.01 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

