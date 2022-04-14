Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.75. Illumina posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.04.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
