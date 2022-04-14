Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.48 Million

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.76 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $735.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $786.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $827.87 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 542,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,121. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

