Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$4.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce ($4.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.35) and the lowest is ($4.75). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 12,299,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,469,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

