Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.50 Million

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post $158.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $708.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $719.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 1,985,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,987. The stock has a market cap of $629.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

