Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $67.00

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ALE traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 404,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,274. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

