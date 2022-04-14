Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at 22.78

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AVDX traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 8.63. 1,570,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,071. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.04.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

