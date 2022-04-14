Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $76.43

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 669,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,941. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

