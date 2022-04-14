Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $9.54

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

CGIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

CGIFF remained flat at $$6.24 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

