Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT at $335.50

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 336 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7376 per share. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

