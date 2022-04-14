Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target at $33.00

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

