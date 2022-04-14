Brokerages Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $49.80

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,772. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $644.54 million, a P/E ratio of -97.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

