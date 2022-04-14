Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$46.34

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.87.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last 90 days.

TSE:PPL opened at C$49.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a market cap of C$27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$50.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.