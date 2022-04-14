Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $19.08

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $336,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 152,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $755.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.