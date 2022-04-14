Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $719.53

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.76. The stock had a trading volume of 172,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,235. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.66 and its 200 day moving average is $454.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

