Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $77.09

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,004. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

