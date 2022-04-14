Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.35.

BEP opened at $38.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

