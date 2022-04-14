BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 146,234 shares.The stock last traded at $80.94 and had previously closed at $80.93.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

