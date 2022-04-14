Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 109,758 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REPX stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. 161,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,217. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

