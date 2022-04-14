BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,325 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.