BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA opened at $94.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.