Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 72,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

