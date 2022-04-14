Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.79). Approximately 8,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market cap of £16.20 million and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.31.

Get Caledonian Trust alerts:

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.