Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.79). Approximately 8,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market cap of £16.20 million and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.31.
Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)
