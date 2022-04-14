Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $54.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

