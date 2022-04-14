Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,760 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,630,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,563. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

