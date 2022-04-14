Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 9,559 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 297,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,204. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.