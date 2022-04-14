Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDR. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $533,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

CDR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 140,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,799. The firm has a market cap of $385.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

