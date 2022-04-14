Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.84 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

LYB stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 1,424,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

