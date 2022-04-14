Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $3.06 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,653. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

