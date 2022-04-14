Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $826,000 Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 4,176.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UVV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

