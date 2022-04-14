Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,761 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 551,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

