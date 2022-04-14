Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 980 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 190,322 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $4,484,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 600.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 65,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,856. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

