Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,742. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.