Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

