Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 657 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $6.31 on Thursday, hitting $167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

