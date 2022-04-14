Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 890,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

