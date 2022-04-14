Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) to Hold

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $$10.68 on Thursday. IGO has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.
