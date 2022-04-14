Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) to Hold

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $$10.68 on Thursday. IGO has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

