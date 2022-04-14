Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target to C$2.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

