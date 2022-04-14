Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group traded as low as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 460161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.36.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$552.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.