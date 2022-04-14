Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$166.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$144.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$123.26 and a one year high of C$167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$65.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6497118 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

